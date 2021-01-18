Azerbaijan talks seismic stations to be installed in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Ten seismic stations will initially be installed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Director General of the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports.

According to Yetirmishli, the stations will provide carrying out seismic studies in the territory of Karabakh.

The scientist said that after receiving appropriate permits from government agencies, seismologists will go to the territory to inspect the places where new stations will be installed.

He added that seismologists will participate in other work to be carried out in Karabakh.

The director-general reminded that there were seismic stations on this territory before the occupation, but they were destroyed by the Armenia.