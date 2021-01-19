Azerbaijani company talks restoration of water supply sources to Shusha (Exclusive)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19
By Samir Ali – Trend:
Work to improve water supply of Shusha city is underway, Anar Jabrayilli, spokesman for Azersu OJSC (water operator of Azerbaijan), told Trend on Jan.19.
According to Jabrayilli, the sources of water inflowing from Zarysly village and Kichik Kirs mountain have already been restored.
"Work in this direction continues. At the same time, Azersu has allocated a water carrier truck to deliver water to the necessary spots. The operational work in the city is ongoing 24/7," Jabrayilli said.
He added that a water treatment equipment was installed to improve water supply of Shusha.
The city had been liberated from Armenian occupation during Azerbaijan’s 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
