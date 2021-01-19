Azerbaijani ministry discusses damage to Kalbajar's flora caused by Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.19

The monitoring and observations carried out in the liberated Kalbajar district gave rather sad results, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev said, Trend reports on Jan.19.

Aliyev made the remark commenting on the monitoring carried out by the ministry employees in the Karabakh region.

According to him, during the monitoring carried out to assess the ecological state of the liberated territories and clarify plans for restoration, it was once again confirmed that these territories were indeed exposed to environmental aggression.

"Preliminary observations show that the Armenians committed environmental crimes against nature in the Kalbajar district, especially, many trees were cut down along the roads, many-year natural monuments destroyed, and natural resources plundered," noted the official.

According to the deputy minister, environmental monitoring in the region continue.

"The damage to the environment, forestry, natural resources are being calculated, and reports on the results will be presented to the relevant structures," he added.

The Kalbajar district had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).