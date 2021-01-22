Azerbaijan to continue TV lessons until end of academic year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
TV lessons in Azerbaijan will continue until the end of the academic year, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 22.
