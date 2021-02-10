Several more civilians who illegally traveled to liberated Azerbaijani lands detained (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The passage of civilians to the liberated Azerbaijani territories without appropriate permission on the roads bypassing checkpoints poses a threat to their life and health, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Feb. 10.

Despite the repeated warnings, there are still some citizens who violate the established rules.

The information about people who risk their lives to get to the liberated, but not completely demined territories is still obtained.

For the timely prevention of such dangerous situations, law enforcement officers of Khojavend and Fuzuli districts took preventive measures on February 9.

As a result, six residents of Aghjabadi district were revealed and detained, namely, Gafar Galandarov, Firdovsi Aliyev, Emin Mammadov, Safar Aliyev, Elchin Aliyev and Mahir Mammadov, who illegally entered the liberated territories of the abovementioned districts.

Currently, the investigation is underway, during which the actions of these people will be legally assessed.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry again calls on citizens to refrain from illegal trips to the liberated territories and not to endanger their lives and health.