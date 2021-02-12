Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's employees passing vaccination from COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Vaccination against COVID-19 has started in Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Head of the Medical Directorate Department of the ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Loghman Zeynalov told Trend on Feb.12.

"Since February 6, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs serving in Baku have been involved in the vaccination. No complications have been recorded among them as a result of the vaccination. It’s carried out on a voluntary basis. An employee appealing for the vaccination first undergoes checkup, and if there are no contraindications, he/she is vaccinated," added the ministry’s representative.