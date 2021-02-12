Azerbaijan may increase excise rates on several goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

Excise rates on several goods in Azerbaijan were proposed to be increased, Trend reports on Feb. 12 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

This issue has been outlined in the changes to the Tax Code, discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Feb. 12.

In accordance with the offered changes, the excise rates on 1,000 cigarillos (thin cigars) may be increased from 31 manat ($18.2) to 43 manat ($25.3), on 1,000 pieces of tobacco and tobacco substitutes - from 31 manat to 35 manat ($20.6), and on liquid for electronic cigarettes - from 20 manat ($11.7) to 220 manat ($129.4) per liter.

Following the discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and were adopted on the second reading.