One of central streets of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city named in honor of national hero

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Trend:

One of the central streets of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city was named in honor of National Hero of Azerbaijan, Major General Polad Hashimov.

The order was signed by head of the Executive Power of Sumgayit Zakir Farajev, Trend reports referring to the Executive Power of Sumgayit.

Hashimov died as a hero on July 14, 2020 while suppressing Armenia’s military provocations in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The honorary title "National Hero of Azerbaijan" was bestowed upon Hashimov (posthumously) upon the decree of the president of Azerbaijan dated December 9, 2020.