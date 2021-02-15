Fast COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan - essential achievement, WHO says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Fast delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Azerbaijan is a very important achievement, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
"Vaccination is very important to get rid of the pandemic. It has already started in many countries around the world. But there are still enough countries where this process has not yet begun," said Harmanci.
Noting the importance of being vaccinated primarily by medical workers, Harmanci added that many doctors in Azerbaijan have already been vaccinated.
"This is critical to their safety as well as the safety of their patients," she added.
