Azerbaijan begins vaccination of military personnel (UPDATE)

11:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The vaccination against COVID-19 of military servicemen has started in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The vaccination is being carried out at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces and military units are equipped with the most modern medical equipment.

To diagnose the disease, laboratories have been organized that meet modern standards, in which medical personnel that trained abroad work.

Azerbaijan purchases the CoronoVAC vaccine that is produced by the Chinese Sinovac company.

The vaccines, which are delivered to the country in stages, are initially injected into people aged over 65, health workers, police officers, and people from other risk groups. Vaccination consists of 2 stages: two doses of the drug are administered with an interval of 28 days.