Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan

Society 16 February 2021 15:06 (UTC+04:00)
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan

Aiming to provide all regions of the country with high-quality network, Nar continues to increase the number of base stations in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a result of network upgrades over the past two months, 13 new base stations have been commissioned in the Autonomous Republic.

The new 3G base stations provide high-quality network to the adjacent villages of Shahbuz, Sharur, Ordubad, Julfa and Kangarli districts. In general, the Nar network covers 99.6% of the population and 98.5% of the territory with 158 base stations in Nakhchivan.

Making access to high-speed Internet more affordable in the regions, Nar will continue to improve its network. More information on the coverage of the Nar network is available here.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency shares projections for apple exports to Russia Business 15:29
Georgia increases export of small ruminants Business 15:28
Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter Israel 15:28
Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 15:27
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake Other News 15:27
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 15:26
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2020 revealed Business 15:26
Mineral deposits in Azerbaijan to be commissioned through auction Business 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 15:13
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan Society 15:06
Kazakhstan state budget revenue exceeds projections Finance 14:59
Georgia’s economy to contract - Galt & Taggart Business 14:58
Iranian parliament approves govt's budget amendment bill Business 14:58
SABAH graduates of UNEC are successfully integrating into the world labor market Society 14:57
Azerbaijan, Georgia expanding trade and economic co-op Business 14:56
German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations Europe 14:55
Mutual trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan triples Business 14:41
Iran's Lordegan Company unveils export data Oil&Gas 14:32
Uzbek ministry announces tender for construction of parking garages Tenders 14:23
COVID-19 vaccination can protect uninfected population of Azerbaijan - infectiologist Society 14:17
Azerbaijani appointed to high position in UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Society 14:17
Uzbekistan’s oil refinery to purchase catalysts via tender Tenders 14:04
Trade sector suffers most in Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 14:02
Iran expands aluminum production Business 14:00
Kazakhstan sustains output increase in major economy sectors - ministry Kazakhstan 13:58
Turkmen companies taking part in Central Asia-Virtual EXPO (CAVEX) exhibition Business 13:57
Initial funds allocated from Azerbaijan 2021 state budget to political parties Finance 13:54
Volume of lending to Azerbaijan's agricultural sector up in 2020 Finance 13:53
South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers Other News 13:46
Kazakhstan sees largest decline in growth rates in exports and real GDP in 2020 Business 13:33
Number of solar panel stations operating in Iran's South Khorasan Province disclosed Oil&Gas 13:28
Low oil prices to affect Kazakhstan’s mining industry decline - forecast Business 13:26
Uzbekistan taking measures to deepen localization in textile production Uzbekistan 13:26
Azerbaijan shows footage from Babayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:24
Azerbaijani banks' demand at currency auction fully met despite slight decrease Finance 13:23
Schedule of international cargo flights from Turkmenistan to China, Germany announced Transport 13:22
Uzbekistan eyes improving activities of standardization agency Uzbekistan 13:22
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier signs tender contract on purchase of spare parts Oil&Gas 13:22
Chairmen of Azerbaijani MHI, TABIB receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:55
Iran declares amount of funds to be spent on shipbuilding Transport 12:54
Russia delivers new batch of cargo to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district Politics 12:54
Gross agricultural output rises in Kazakhstan - Ministry of Agriculture Business 12:47
Georgia reports 740 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.16 Georgia 12:46
All Azerbaijani military hospitals fully ready for COVID-19 vaccination - Lt. Colonel Society 12:46
Baku Higher Oil School’s online art reading competition 'The Homeland is Good' has ended (PHOTO) Society 12:40
Azerbaijani alpinists raise flag at height east of 'Bazarduzu' peak (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:37
Geostat reveals volume of meat production in Georgia Business 12:36
Uzbekistan actively promotes export of mung bean to China Uzbekistan 12:23
Uzbekistan bans tomato, pepper imports from Turkey Uzbekistan 12:22
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy spares for vehicles Tenders 12:22
UK retail must stay open when third lockdown ends Europe 12:16
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 12:08
Kazakhstan, Ukraine trade decreases year-on-year Business 12:08
Georgia sees increase in number of farming animals Business 12:07
Turkmenistan's Ministry of Construction opens tender for construction of facilities Tenders 11:52
Cargo transportation volumes decrease in Kazakhstan Transport 11:52
Lands allocated for barley sowing in number of Turkmenistan’s districts Business 11:51
Int'l Transport Forum, TRACECA eye to implement transit projects Economy 11:45
Solar panel station to be installed in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:44
Azerbaijan sets up new program to create innovative startup ecosystem ICT 11:43
Iranian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:42
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan increase Finance 11:40
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to lower crude output in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:39
New plant for minibusses production to be launched in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Transport 11:39
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 11:38
UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal Europe 11:36
Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard Europe 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Indonesian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Belarus ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for spare parts Tenders 11:19
Uzbekistan’s volume of official reserve assets decreases Uzbekistan 11:18
Azerbaijan begins vaccination of military personnel - Trend TV reports (PHOTO) Society 11:13
French fourth-quarter unemployment rate fell to 8% from 9.1% in third-quarter Europe 11:05
Swiss Axpo advancing in batteries & hydrogen business Oil&Gas 11:03
Red meat production in Iran increases Business 11:00
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss partnership in energy sector Oil&Gas 11:00
JP Morgan revises down Azerbaijan’s 2021 crude oil output forecasts Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks impact of COVID-19 vaccination on human body Society 10:37
Azerbaijan to start vaccination of 50-years and older citizens Society 10:35
Uzbekistan reveals main exporters of fruits and vegetables in 2020 Uzbekistan 10:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.16 Finance 10:33
Iranian currency rates for February 16 Finance 10:33
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to visit Russia on 17, 18 February Other News 10:25
IEA expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to rise in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:23
EAM: Assam springboard of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ Other News 10:20
Hyundai Motor's electric bus catches fire in South Korea Other News 10:19
Southern Gas Corridor is game changer in regards to EU supply security, says Croatia Oil&Gas 10:17
Rental prices for country houses in Baku increase Economy 10:16
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Turkish made electrical goods Turkey 10:16
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey plummets in 2020 Turkey 10:15
India imported over 500,000 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia in January Other News 10:14
Contacts on Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project continue – Croatian ministry Oil&Gas 10:03
Process of reducing number of bank branches in Iran continues Finance 10:00
Azerbaijan’s Azersu to finance water supply improvement Business 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 16 Uzbekistan 09:59
Currently used vaccine from COVID-19 also effective against new variants - TABIB Society 09:45
Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts U.S. oil wells, curbs refineries Oil&Gas 09:45
Azerbaijan's State Housing Development Agency signs tender contract for office overhaul Construction 09:30
Iran to draft regulation for satellite internet usage ICT 09:29
All news