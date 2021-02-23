Azerbaijan discusses restoration of liberated areas with Italian companies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy held a video meeting on February 22, 2021 to discuss opportunities for cooperation with Italian businessmen in the field of restoration and development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the committee.

Speaking at the meeting, the Committee’s Chairman Anar Guliyev emphasized the friendly position of Italy, a clear example of which were the statements of high-ranking Italian officials during their visit to Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, as a result of which the territories were liberated).

According to Guliyev, for cooperation in the sphere of the liberated territories’ development, priority will be given to companies from countries having friendly relations with Azerbaijan, and currently a new favorable environment is being formed for the development of the bilateral cooperation.

The chairman invited Italian companies to participate in urban planning, restoration and reconstruction of the rich historical and architectural heritage in the Karabakh region.

Besides, during the video meeting, representatives of the State Committee and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan made presentations at the meeting on the development of general plans for settlements and on the activities and opportunities for cooperation in the field of restoration and restoration of historical-architectural monuments of Karabakh.

Then representatives of the Italian side informed about the services they can provide in connection with the development of the mentioned territories.

The meeting included presentations of such Italian companies as ‘ICE’ - Italian Trade Agency, ‘OICE’ - Association of Architectural, Engineering and Techno-Economic Consulting Companies of Italy, ‘Assorestauro’ - Association for Architecture, Art, Restoration and Urban Restoration of Italy, ‘Confindustria’ - Association of Italian Industry and Service Companies, ‘SACE’ - Italian Export Credit Agency, ‘ANCE’ - Association of Italian National Builders and ‘Elettricita Futura’ - Association of Italian Electricity Companies.

Besides, directions of possible cooperation were discussed between the event parties.