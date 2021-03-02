Promise to provide countries with necessary vaccines within COVAX initiative is not fulfilled - State Agency of Medical Insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stressed the importance of the joint fight of the countries of the world against the coronavirus pandemic and close cooperation in this area. In this context, equitable distribution of vaccines among countries of the world is an important component of effective cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. Given that the COVAX platform is a mechanism created to accelerate the search for effective vaccines for all countries and ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world, Azerbaijan became one of the first 50 countries to join the COVAX platform last year, Ainura Ahmadova, head of the press service of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (MHI) of Azerbaijan, told Trend on Tuesday.

According to her, the promise to provide Azerbaijan with the vaccine within the framework of the COVAX initiative has not been fulfilled to date.

"In a letter received from COVAX the other day, it was again confirmed that in the near future they will not be able to provide Azerbaijan with the vaccines," she said.

As a result of the successful cooperation of the Republic of Azerbaijan with various companies producing vaccines, the delivery of the Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccine to the country was ensured.

The World Health Organization has listed Azerbaijan as one of the leading countries in the fight against coronavirus. Ahmadova noted that now, when all the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination process has been created in Azerbaijan, this attitude towards Azerbaijan is considered to be wrong and contradicting the goals and objectives of the institution.

"We believe that the cooperation of COVAX with all member states will continue on a fair basis, and that at the next stage Azerbaijan will be immediately provided with vaccines along with other member countries," Ahmadova said.