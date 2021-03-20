Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent gifts to low-income families on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
On the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, food gifts were delivered to the low-income and other families from socially vulnerable groups on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.
