Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent gifts to low-income families on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

On the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, food gifts were delivered to the low-income and other families from socially vulnerable groups on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which constantly pays attention to low-income families and people in need of special care, regularly implements various projects in this direction.

Over the past period, thousands of families in need of social assistance in the republic received gifts for the New Year, Novruz and Gurban Bayram, festive tables were organized for them, gifts were given.

In the current Novruz holiday, in general, 100 thousand families across the republic were visited, they were conveyed with the festive congratulations of the President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Distribution of gifts to families was carried out with the support of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and volunteers of the Public Association "Regional Development" in compliance with the requirements of the current quarantine regime.

Agrarian Procurement and Supply Open Joint Stock Company and Azerpoct Limited Liability Company provided support in the transportation and distribution of gifts in the regions.

The parcels for families on the occasion of Novruz Bayram include the following products:

1. Tea - ("Azerçay" or "Final" - 800 gr) - 1 pack

2.Sugar ("Azersheker" or "Gülüm" - 800 gr) - 2 packs

3. Granulated sugar ("Richmond", "Azersheker" or "Evim" - 800 gr) - 2 packs

4.Rice ("Richmond" or "Domashneye" - 800 gr) - 3 packs

5. Bulgur ("Mizzo", 800 gr) - 1 pack

6.Pasta ("Karmen", "Doymak", "Makara" or "Nova mak") - 2 kg

7.Vermicelli ("Karmen", "Doymak", "Makara" or "Nova mak") - 2 kg

8. Lentils ("Mizzo" - 800 gr) - 1 pack

9. Sunflower oil ("Evim", "Final" or "Yurdum" - 1 l) - 1 piece

10. Melted butter ("Ana bala" - 1,745 kg) - 1 pack

11. Flour ("Karmen", "Doymak", "Oman" or "Fellini") - 3 kg

12. Tomato paste ("Blendo" - 275 gr) - 1 piece

13.Salt ("Salute" - 1 kg) - 1 pack

14. Sweets ("Caramel", "Estella", "Assorted" or "Comet" - 1 kg) - 1 pack

15. Chicken ("Mərcan" - 1.2-1.4 kg) - 2 pieces