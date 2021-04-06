Baku Higher Oil School completes next ‘Business Education for Engineers’ course

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.6

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a ceremony dedicated to the successful completion of the next "Business Education for Engineers" course, a joint project of BHOS and BP.

The goal of this project is to develop leadership and management skills of engineering students, as well as to expand their career opportunities.

In total, 300 students had applied for the course. Of them 80 students majoring in engineering specialties were selected for the "Business Education for Engineers" course.

The selected candidates were 4-5th year students of Baku Higher Oil School and 3-4th year students of other higher education institutions, including the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), Baku Engineering University, University of Architecture and Construction, Khazar University, Baku State University, and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

The course covered 6 modules (Presentation and Communication Skills; Project Management; Time Management and Efficiency; Risk Management; Introduction to Finance, Budget and Cost Control; HR Management Fundamentals and Leadership), and the training was conducted exclusively in English.

The ceremony was attended by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, Events and Brand Communications Manager at BP Zaur Jabrayil, and graduates of the course.

Students who successfully completed the “Business Education for Engineers” course were awarded joint certificates from BHOS and BP.