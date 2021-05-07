Azerbaijan confirms 722 more COVID-19 cases, 1,854 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 722 new COVID-19 cases, 1,854 patients have recovered and 15 patients have died, Trend reports on May 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 325,407 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 302,860 of them have recovered, and 4,650 people have died. Currently, 17,897 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,686 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,311,267 tests have been conducted so far.