Group teams perform at National Gymnastics Arena as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The qualification has already been held and the finalists in the individual program of gymnasts in the exercises with a hoop and a ball have been named.

Qualifying competitions of teams in group exercises, showing a program with five balls, are being held.

The finalists among the group teams will be named following the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.