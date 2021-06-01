Media representatives to pass COVID-19 test before covering F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competitions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Media representatives, who will highlight the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix competitions will pass the COVID-19 test, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.
Reportedly, the media representatives will pass tests before receiving accreditation cards.
The process will be carried out with the support of the Baku City Circuit.
The competitions will be held on June 4-6, 2021.
