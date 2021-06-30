Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 30
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
Some 88,978 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 40,804 citizens, and the second one to 48,174 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 3.511,219 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,214,990 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,296,229 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
