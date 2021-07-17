Servicemen of Azerbaijan's Internal Troops injured in car accident in Goygol district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
By Samir Ali - Trend:
URAL car with servicemen of Azerbaijan's Internal Troops crashed in Goygol district, resulting in the injury of 15 servicemen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Ehsan Zahidov told Trend on July 17.
According to Zahidov, the incident took place this afternoon in the district’s Ashigli village.
"The driver lost control, as a result of which the car flipped. Three people were hospitalized in a moderately heavy condition. The investigation is underway," he stressed.
