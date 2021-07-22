Azerbaijan names days in August when public transport won't work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until September 1, 2021, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, public transport will not operate on the following days:

from 00:00 on July 31 to 06:00 on August 2

from 00:00 on August 7 to 06:00 on August 9

from 00:00 on August 14 to 06:00 on August 16

from 00:00 on August 21 to 06:00 on August 23

from 00:00 on August 28 to 06:00 on August 30