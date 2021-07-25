Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova joins the fight at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova (women's artistic gymnastics) enters the fight at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3. They will compete for medals in individual and team all-around, as well as in individual disciplines - in floor exercises, vault, exercises on uneven bars and beam.

Today, July 25, qualifying competitions are taking place.

Note that the license for the Olympics, won by Marina Nekrasova, became the first in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.