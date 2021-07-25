Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova joins the fight at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova (women's artistic gymnastics) enters the fight at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.
Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3. They will compete for medals in individual and team all-around, as well as in individual disciplines - in floor exercises, vault, exercises on uneven bars and beam.
Today, July 25, qualifying competitions are taking place.
Note that the license for the Olympics, won by Marina Nekrasova, became the first in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.
Latest
Marina Nekrasova presented an exercise on the balance beam as part of the competition at the Tokyo Olympics
Advocates call for further reckoning among U.S. churches following unmarked grave findings in Canada
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
By end of 2021, Azerbaijan to build all power facilities both in Karabakh and in Eastern Zangazur - president
Azerbaijan - country affected by war the most, but money being provided to Armenia - President Aliyev
Fact that Charles Michel didn't use “status” and “Nagorno-Karabakh” was very wise - Azerbaijani president