Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova performed in qualification at the Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Marina Nekrasova (women's artistic gymnastics) completed her performance in qualifying competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Sunday.

Marina Nekrasova performed in the first subgroup. She demonstrated performance on uneven bars (10.833 points), balance beam exercise (12.266 points), floor exercise (12.000 points) and vault (12.666 points).

The result of Nekrasova's performance in the individual all-around was 48.232 points.

According to the results of the performance of the gymnasts in the first subgroup, the Azerbaijani athlete takes the intermediate 10th place. Further, during the day, qualifying competitions will be held for gymnasts from four more subgroups. Based on the results of all performances in the qualification, the finalists in the individual all-around (24 gymnasts) and individual events (eight gymnasts in each event) will be known.

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3.