Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of Tokyo Olympics (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev met with the Indian athlete Bajrang Punia in the semifinals of the competition in the weight category up to 65 kg within the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics, Trend reports on Aug.6.
Having easily won over his rival, Aliyev reached the final of the Olympics, thereby securing a silver medal.
In the 1/8 finals, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the Senegalese Adama Diatta, and in the 1/4 finals he was stronger than the Kazakh wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov.
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
Latest
Deadline for planned completion of construction of Azerbaijani section of Zangezur corridor announced
Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Renewable energy will not necessarily have positive economic impact - Brenda Shaffer (INTERVIEW) (VIDEO)
Opening of customs checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Russian border to increase import-export potential of both countries (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani commission on "Convention for Protection of Cultural Property in Event of Armed Conflict" holds first meeting (PHOTO)