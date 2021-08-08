Military oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijani Army
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
Military oath-taking ceremonies are being held for young soldiers in the units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army on August 8, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Taking into account the requirements of the special quarantine regime, conditions are being created for coverage of oath-taking ceremonies, as well as the social life of young soldiers, interviews with servicemen, and, for the first time, online video communication of young soldiers with their families.
Latest
Azerbaijani fire and rescue forces continue operations to extinguish forest fires in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits military units deployed in Kalbajar and Lachin districts (PHOTO/VIDEO)
China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst
Participants of international scientific-practical conference "Call of Nuvedi: restoration of violated rights" appeale to President Ilham Aliyev