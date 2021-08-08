Military oath-taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijani Army

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Military oath-taking ceremonies are being held for young soldiers in the units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Army on August 8, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Taking into account the requirements of the special quarantine regime, conditions are being created for coverage of oath-taking ceremonies, as well as the social life of young soldiers, interviews with servicemen, and, for the first time, online video communication of young soldiers with their families.