Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 16
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16
Trend:
Some 251 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 206 citizens, and the second one to 45 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 5,794,483 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,420,144 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,374,339 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
