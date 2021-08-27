Nar supports YASHAT camp arranged for martyrs’ children

Nar provided support for the YASHAT camp co-organized by YASHAT Foundation and ASAN Volunteers for the children of martyrs. The camp program included fun hours, educational trainings, spectacles, meetings with famous people and company managers, excursions, consultations and a concert. The participants received various gifts from Nar.

The children are covered with insurance and constantly monitored by doctors and psychologists while enjoying their time in the camp. Psychologists identify children in need of treatment during individual and collective meetings and consultations, and the Foundation is involved in the post-camp treatment process.

Started on July 12, 2021, the summer camps supported by a range of companies will last till the end of August. It is planned to arrange 6 camps to cover some 300 children this summer.

It should be noted that Nar has identified it as one of the focus areas of its social projects to provide special care to the families of martyrs and veterans.

