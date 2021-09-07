Azerbaijani minister talks possibility of concessions to unvaccinated students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

Individual work should be done with a student who hasn’t been vaccinated from COVID-19 to find out the reason, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said on September 7 at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, in such cases, distance learning, academic vacation, or other options can be used to attract the student to learning.

"We are discussing this issue with universities and recognize the right of students to get an education, but we don’t see a problem in vaccination among the young people. In the near future we’ll provide the public with information in this regard,” he noted.

“We strongly recommend that everyone gets vaccinated. If there is no serious reason, then this must be done," added the minister.

Full-time education in grades I-IV of schools will resume from September 22, and in grades V-IX from September 29.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 2, 2020, adopted a resolution on the suspension of the educational process and the postponement of all measures in this regard to prevent cases of COVID-19 infection, intensify preventive, disinfection, and other preventive measures in all educational institutions in the territory of the country.

Later, taking into account the epidemiological situation, the classes were organized both online and in person.

