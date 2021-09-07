World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan national team loses to Portugal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani national football team played another match within the qualifying stage of the World Cup, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani national team lost 0:3 to the Portuguese team. The match took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Goals were scored by B.Silva (26th minute), A.Silva (31st minute) and D. Zhota (75th minute).

The Azerbaijani national team scored only one point in the qualifying stage and is in last place in their group.