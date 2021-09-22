Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers cancels distance learning requirement
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has canceled the requirement related to the distance learning and approved the process of transition to full-time education, Trend reports on Sept. 22 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ explanation related to the resolution on changes to the "Temporary rules for organizing the educational process during the period of special quarantine regime in educational institutions in Azerbaijan".
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan for "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint exercises (PHOTO)
State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive)