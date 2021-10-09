Children of martyrs and from orphanages become first visitors of Baku Zoo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The opening of the Baku Zoo, reconstructed at the initiative of the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, took place on October 7, Trend reports on October 9.

According to the information, on behalf of Leyla Aliyeva, about 450 children from martyr families and children from orphanages became the first visitors to the Baku Zoo.

Also, a celebration was organized for children on the territory of the zoo, photographs were taken.

After the reconstruction, the area of ​​the zoo was expanded almost twice and amounted to 4.25 hectares.

Currently, the zoo has 125 animal species.

The zoo also has entertainment facilities, a playground, and a lecture hall on its territory.

In addition, conditions have been created for visitors of all age groups, as well as for citizens with disabilities.

The zoo now has more comfortable enclosures, an aquaterrarium, an artificial lake and pools, and a veterinary clinic.