Immunocompromised people need to be imperatively vaccinated - WHO Azerbaijan

It is imperative to vaccinate people with a weakened immune system to protect them from disease, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the remark at the Center for Innovation and Supply of the Ministry of Health.

According to her, the decision on the vaccination of people with specific diseases can be made by the relevant structures.

“I am glad that in September 2021 the number of infected people decreased. Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated with both doses exceeded 40 percent of the population,” the WHO official said.

In order to support the measures taken in Azerbaijan within the framework of the ‘Solidarity for Health’ project, the necessary equipment has been delivered into the country to protect, especially, health workers and critically ill patients," Harmanci added.