Azerbaijan’s health ministry talks deliveries of new COVID-19 vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Four types of a vaccine against COVID-19 are currently used in Azerbaijan, which is enough, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said answering a question about the delivery of new vaccines to the country, Trend reports.

Gasimov noted that the population of Azerbaijan has a fairly wide selection of vaccines.

"I think that at present there is no need to deliver a new vaccine to Azerbaijan," the deputy minister added.

It is noted that the Chinese SINOVAC, the UK AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria, the German Biontech / Pfizer, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 are used in Azerbaijan.