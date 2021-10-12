Azerbaijan’s health ministry talks deliveries of new COVID-19 vaccines
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Four types of a vaccine against COVID-19 are currently used in Azerbaijan, which is enough, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said answering a question about the delivery of new vaccines to the country, Trend reports.
Gasimov noted that the population of Azerbaijan has a fairly wide selection of vaccines.
"I think that at present there is no need to deliver a new vaccine to Azerbaijan," the deputy minister added.
It is noted that the Chinese SINOVAC, the UK AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria, the German Biontech / Pfizer, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 are used in Azerbaijan.
