Azerbaijan recommends changes to law for consideration at plenary parliamentary session

The changes to the law on state duties have been recommended for consideration during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Several issues were discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industries, and enterprising on Nov. 1.

Among these issues is the bill on an amendment to the law "On State Duty" (first reading), a bill on amendments to the Water Code, Customs Code, and the Urban Planning and Construction Code, to the laws "On the bowels of the Earth", "On fishing", "On the animal world", "On environmental protection", "On hunting", "On the state register of real estate", "On veterinary medicine", "On medicines", "On physical culture and sports", "On culture", "On uniformity of measurements" and "On licenses and permits" (first reading).

Among these issues is also the bill on an amendment to the law "On insurance activity" (first reading).

Following the discussions, the amendments were put to a vote and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.