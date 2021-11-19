Azerbaijan confirms 2,233 more COVID-19 cases, 2,401 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19.
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,233 new COVID-19 cases, 2,401 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
