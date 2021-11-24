Turkish minister talks legacy of famous Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

The Turkish people will pass on the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi [famous Azerbaijani poet of the XII-XIII centuries] from generation to generation, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

Ersoy made the remark at the opening of the International Forum of Nizami Ganjavi titled "Nizami Ganjavi: Bridge between Cultures", Trend reports.

According to him, the poet not only created unique works, but was also familiar with geography, medicine, astronomy, other sciences, and spoke seven languages.

"Nizami Ganjavi glorified love, mutual respect, and other universal values in his works. The Turkish people will be proud of him. By uniting, we’ll preserve his thousand-year heritage," stressed the minister.

The forum opened in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan jointly with the Baku City Executive Power within the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The forum, which will last until November 26, is attended by more than 40 scientists and experts studying the work of Nizami Ganjavi from 15 countries of the world.