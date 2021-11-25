Finalists in synchronized trampoline announced at 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The gymnasts who reached finals in synchronized trampoline among women in the 11-12 age group were named at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Such gymnasts as Elizaveta Nikolaeva and Daria Morozova (Russia), Leila Aliyeva and Hanna Muzyka (Belarus), Agata Biancolini and Letizia Radaelli (Italy), Yuri Chiyonobu and Yuki Masutani (Japan), Greta Sophie Steinbrenner reached the finals and Alexandra Melnichuk (Germany), Kristal Stankova and Magdalena Kisyova (Bulgaria), Nino Koridze and Mariami Sulashvili (Georgia), Adelina Angelova and Radost Peeva (Bulgaria) reached the finals.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.