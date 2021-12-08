Personal exhibition of Brazilian street artist to open at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

A personal exhibition of Brazilian street artist Nina Pandolfo, will open at Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center on December 22, Trend reports.

Pandolfo’s works dedicated to women of various ethnic origins, personifying the multiculturalism of the world, will be presented at the exhibition entitled "Gratitude", which will be held for the first time in Baku. Visitors will also be able to view graffiti by Pandolfo.

The artist thinks that the feeling of gratitude should always be instilled and encouraged. Regardless of the situation, it is possible to find a reason for gratitude. Pandolfo says that the strongest feeling of gratitude arises during creativity.

The women in the works that will be showcased have been depicted with wide eyes, belonging to different cultures. Thus, the artist emphasizes the importance of observing the multicultural world around us and perceiving it with gratitude.

Pandolfo was born in 1977 in Brazil. The artist got an education in visual communication art at the State School Dr. Carlos de Campos. Pandolfo began to decorate the streets of Sao Paulo by using a new style. In a short period of time, the works by Pandolfo became an integral part of the Brazilian graffiti of the 1990s by playing an invaluable role in the demonstration of graffiti art in museums and galleries.

Pandolfo participated in exhibitions not only in Brazil, but also in other countries, including various art galleries in several European countries and the US.

The artist collaborated with renowned Brazilian street artists in 2007 to paint the facade and tower of the 800-year-old Scottish Kelburn Castle. The initiative was so successful that the project was included in the 2011 “Top 10 Street Art” list.

‘Gratitude’ exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until June 19, 2022.