Azerbaijan organizes "Cold hands, warm heart" charity fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

Trend:

"Cold hands, warm heart" traditional charity fair, organized in the center of Baku city on Nizami street (Torgovaya), arouses great interest among local residents and guests of the city.

The fair has been organized in small houses that have been installed on Fountain Square.

Along with New Year's gifts, namely, souvenirs, books, clothes and sweets, it is possible to eat various food, including fast food.

The catering facilities will be allowed to operate from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 31, 2021, till 02:00 (GMT+4) January 1, 2022.