Azerbaijan creates Karabakh, East Zangazur regional education departments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to his decree "On approval of structure of Azerbaijani Education Ministry" No. 1251 dated December 27, 2010, and "On improvement of the structure of Azerbaijani Education Ministry" No. 664 dated July 24, 2014, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, regional education departments have been created on the basis of education departments.

Besides, the East Zangazur Regional Department of Education was created on the basis of the education departments of Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan districts, and the Karabakh Regional Department of Education - on the basis of the education departments of Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Tartar districts.