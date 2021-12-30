Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
Some 32,103 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,794 citizens, the second one 3,591 citizens and the booster dose – 26,718.
Totally, up until now, 11,318,107 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,166,741 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,673,411 people - the second dose and 1,477,955 people booster dose.
