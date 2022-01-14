Turkey's Atakule Tower highlighted in colors of Azerbaijani flag

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Atakule Tower, one of the symbols of Ankara, was highlighted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports.

The tower displayed the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the inscription "Happy 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations!" in Turkish and English.