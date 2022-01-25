Azerbaijan confirms 2,468 more COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,468 new COVID-19 cases, 5,197 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 636,956 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 617,791 of them have recovered, and 8,632 people have died. Currently, 10,533 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,525 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,081,949 tests have been conducted so far.