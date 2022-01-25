Azerbaijan confirms 2,468 more COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,468 new COVID-19 cases, 5,197 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 636,956 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 617,791 of them have recovered, and 8,632 people have died. Currently, 10,533 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,525 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,081,949 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)