Azerbaijan lifts restrictions on trips to liberated Aghdam, Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
Taking into account the numerous appeals of citizens, the restriction on trips to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Shusha districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation, which at the first stage were allowed to visit only once a year, has been lifted, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.
According to the ministry, from now on, citizens can visit the liberated territories in any direction without any restrictions.
The regular bus trips to Shusha and Aghdam cities, which are of great historical significance and cultural value for the Azerbaijani people, have been launched since January 24.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Implementation of first ‘Smart Village’ project in Azerbaijani liberated lands is under completion – official
Peace must be established but we must never forget Armenia's atrocities, Armenian fascism - President Ilham Aliyev
Serzhik Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan will remain deserters in history of Armenian people - President Ilham Aliyev
Criminal Armenian army attacked Ganja several times during Second Karabakh War - President Ilham Aliyev
World changed, we are gradually getting used to new format of work, new format of life - President Ilham Aliyev
Almost all transport and communication projects on territory of Azerbaijan have been completed - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of locomotive depot of Azerbaijan Railways company (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reviews ongoing construction work at Ganja Sports Palace (PHOTO/VIDEO)