Property of former chairman of Azerbaijani Zaminbank's supervisory board confiscated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

The property of the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZaminBank JSC Nadir Ismayilov has been confiscated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the verdict, the property of Ismayilov, who was jailed to 14 years by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, will be used for reparation.

Among the confiscated property are: two apartments in Baku; several land plots; non-residential premises; agricultural land plot; a residential building; Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes Benz S500, Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz G63 AMG vehicles.

Nadir Ismayilov was detained by employees of the Main Anti-Corruption Department with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was charged with abuse of authority and misappropriation of large scale funds belonging to Zaminbank OJSC.