Azerbaijani karateka grabs gold medal of Premier League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska won a gold medal in the Karate 1 Premier League series in Fujairah, UAE, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani athlete, performing in the 68 kg weight category, took first place in the tournament, defeating Italian representative Silvia Semeraro in the final.

Other members of the Azerbaijani team Tural Agalarzade (67 kg) and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg) won silver and bronze respectively.

The Azerbaijani team was represented at the tournament by a total of 9 athletes.