Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes exhibition of famous Azerbaijani painter's works in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

The exhibition of famous Azerbaijani painter, People’s Artist Tahir Salahov, "Works from collection of Tretyakov Gallery", is being held at the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Trend reports.

The exposition of the painter’s works has been organized within the framework of the "Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow" with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The visitors are presented with Salahov’s works in the genres of still life, landscape, and portrait. The exhibition began with the painter's famous works - "Gladioluses", "Portrait of Gara Garayev" and "Aidan".

According to Elmira Zhdanova, an employee of the Tahir Salahov Foundation at the Tretyakov Gallery, the gallery once again honors the memory of the painter with the holding of this exhibition.

“The exhibition is showcasing works created in different periods. At the same time, one of the latest works by the painter - "Morning Hunt", which was given to the gallery in 2019, is presented to the attention of visitors,” Zhdanova said.

“Here you can also see pictures by Tahir Salahov dedicated to his hometown - Baku. Tahir Salahov is a unique master, in whose soul there lived love for Azerbaijan and Russia. His creative activity reflected the traditions of the two peoples," she added.