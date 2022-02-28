Azerbaijani drivers injured in shooting in Ukraine's Kharkiv - ABADA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The evacuation of Azerbaijani drivers carrying out international cargo transportation in Ukraine has begun, Head of Public Relations and Marketing Department of Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) Ruslan Eldaroghlu told Trend.

According to him, yesterday six trucks were allowed to pass from Odessa to Moldova.

“To date, the same number of trucks is expected to leave in this direction. The fuel problem of drivers has been resolved. We are currently negotiating with the relevant bodies on the evacuation of drivers in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions. Three Azerbaijani drivers were injured as a result of a shooting yesterday in Kharkiv. One of them has already been discharged after outpatient treatment. Two other drivers were taken to the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Every effort is being made for their recovery and return to the homeland," Eldaroghlu said.