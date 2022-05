BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. A 40-years-old Azerbaijani civilian Rashad Bakhtiyarov died following a blast of ammunition in his hand, representative of Aghdam district’s Chamanli village Rabil Guliyev told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

According to Guliyev, the blast took place in the Aghdam district when Bakhtiyarov grazed sheep.

He was placed with heavy injuries in the Central Hospital of the Aghdam district, but it wasn’t possible to save his life.